Flash flood ravages Nepal’s Rasuwa; mudslide causes major damage near China border

A sudden surge in the Bhotekoshi River triggered widespread flooding in Nepal’s Rasuwa district bordering China on Wednesday, inundating market and residential areas and causing extensive damage.
The flash flood struck the main market area, including Syaprubesi, at around 9 am local time, according to district officials. Narendra Pariyar, Chief District Officer of Rasuwa, said the flood occurred suddenly despite there being no rainfall in the area.
“A sudden flood in Rasuwa has caused damage to the market area, including Syaprubesi. Initial reports indicate that the flood, which has been occurring for some time, has caused extensive damage to the settlement and market area.
He said officials were yet to determine whether the sudden rise in water levels was caused by a glacial burst or another upstream event.
The authorities have advised people living along riverbanks in Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha and Chitwan districts to remain alert and move to safer locations as the Bhotekoshi River recorded a significant rise in water levels.
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority issued the advisory around 9:30 am, urging residents living near rivers and streams to take necessary precautions and relocate to safer areas if required.
The Nepal government has deployed two Army helicopters for search and rescue operations. Prime Minister Balendra Shah has also called a meeting to assess the situation and coordinate the government’s response.
Authorities have further warned residents along the Trishuli River to move to safer locations as floodwaters move downstream.
Meanwhile, the flooding and landslides have also affected the area around Gyirong Port on the Chinese side of the Nepal-China border in Tibet.
Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported that a mudslide originating from the Nepal side had caused “major casualties” and left people missing at Gyirong Port. Chinese President Xi Jinping called for all-out rescue efforts, including the search for missing people and treatment of those injured.
Footage broadcast by CCTV showed fast-flowing water carrying tree branches and debris and flooding roads, though the footage could not be independently verified.
Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported that 17 people had gone missing following a mudslide near Gyirong Port in July.
(With inputs from AFP, ANI)