Flash flood ravages Nepal’s Rasuwa; mudslide causes major damage near China border

A sudden surge in the Bhotekoshi River triggered widespread flooding in Nepal’s Rasuwa district bordering China on Wednesday, inundating market and residential areas and causing extensive damage.

The flash flood struck the main market area, including Syaprubesi, at around 9 am local time, according to district officials. Narendra Pariyar, Chief District Officer of Rasuwa, said the flood occurred suddenly despite there being no rainfall in the area.

“A sudden flood in Rasuwa has caused damage to the market area, including Syaprubesi. Initial reports indicate that the flood, which has been occurring for some time, has caused extensive damage to the settlement and market area.

He said officials were yet to determine whether the sudden rise in water levels was caused by a glacial burst or another upstream event.

The authorities have advised people living along riverbanks in Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha and Chitwan districts to remain alert and move to safer locations as the Bhotekoshi River recorded a significant rise in water levels.