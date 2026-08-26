Iran says Hormuz strait still closed despite transit corridor talks

TEHRAN: Iran and Oman are discussing a temporary transit corridor and mine-clearing for the Strait of Hormuz, but Tehran warned on Wednesday that the vital waterway will not be reopened unless the United States ends the war.

Washington has announced fresh sanctions aimed at pressuring Iran into submission, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent threatening the Islamic republic with "economic asphyxiation".

During talks in Tehran, foreign ministers from Iran and Oman discussed a "phased framework" that included setting up a "joint temporary navigational corridor through the Strait of Hormuz and an agreement to implement a joint project to clear the Strait of mines," according to a statement.

The two countries, both coastal states bordering the strait, have sought to hammer out a plan to regulate transit through it, as laid out in a June US-Iran memorandum of understanding.

Iran's top diplomat Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday that the proposed framework is "case in point" showing how his country's "commitment to peace and stability is matched by steadfast diplomacy with our neighbours".

Nearly six months after the United States and Israel went to war against Iran, traffic through the Hormuz strait remains largely paralysed, disrupting global oil markets.