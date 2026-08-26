Lebanon accuses Israel of burning forest, farmland in south

BEIRUT: As extreme heat fuels wildfires worldwide this summer, Lebanese officials and residents have accused Israel's military of systematically sparking blazes that have burnt swathes of forest and farmland in the country's south.

In the village of Shaqra, Haidar Qoteish, 36, says he has watched fires devour fields and orchards in his hometown of Hula, just five kilometres (three miles) away but under Israeli military control.

"They've burnt everything. You can see the fields are all black," the father of four told AFP by telephone.

"Those whose land they didn't burn, they've bulldozed," he said. "It's a great loss, and there's nothing we can do."

Lebanon's governmental National Council for Scientific Research (CNRS) says Israeli military activity has caused 160 square kilometres of land, half of it agricultural, to go up in flames since hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah began in October 2023.

The latest bout of fighting flared in March when the Iran-backed militant group drew Lebanon into the Middle East conflict by attacking Israel, triggering massive Israeli airstrikes and a ground invasion.

An AFP photographer this month saw multiple fires raging in south Lebanon, mostly inside Israel's self-declared "security zone", which runs around 10 kilometres (six miles) deep inside Lebanese territory along the border.