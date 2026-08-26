Low on fuel, Indian Harop accidentally hit Pakistan’s Kirana Hills nuke facility during Operation Sindoor: Ex-CDS

An Indian Harop loitering munition accidentally struck Pakistan’s Kirana Hills near Sargodha during Operation Sindoor after running critically low on fuel, former Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has said, according to a NDTV report.

Speaking at the Vivekananda Centre in New Delhi, Chauhan reportedly clarified that the incident was completely unintentional and that India did not deliberately target Pakistan’s nuclear facilities.

According to Chauhan, the Israeli-designed Harop was deployed in the Sargodha area to locate and destroy Pakistani military radar installations. However, the munition failed to identify its intended target and continued searching while consuming its available fuel.

The drone eventually ran critically low on fuel. With its flight endurance exhausted, it descended and struck the Kirana Hills area, located approximately 10 kilometres north of Sargodha.

The incident attracted attention because Kirana Hills has been linked to Pakistan’s nuclear programme, raising concerns over the potential impact on sensitive infrastructure. Indian officials, however, have maintained that the area was not intentionally targeted.

Chauhan’s account is consistent with earlier remarks by Air Marshal A K Bharti, who served as the Indian Air Force’s Director General of Air Operations during the conflict. Bharti had also rejected claims that India deliberately targeted Pakistan’s nuclear facilities.

Chauhan’s remarks offer further clarification on the Kirana Hills incident, stressing that the strike was an unintended consequence of a failed radar-hunting mission rather than a deliberate attack on Pakistan’s nuclear infrastructure.