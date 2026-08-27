PHOTOS | Nepal-Tibet floods leave a trail of devastation

Rescuers carry a victim of flash flooding to safety along the Trishuli River in Nepal's Nuwakot district, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.Photo | AP
A boy looks at the devastation caused by flash flooding along the Trishuli River in Nepal's Nuwakot district, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.Photo | AP
Residents look at the devastation caused by the flash flooding along the Trishuli River in Nepal's Nuwakot district, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.Photo | AP
Survivors rescued from flash flooding depart a Nepalese army helicopter at a safer location in Nepal's Nuwakot district, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.Photo | AP
Nepal Army personnel conduct a rescue operation following a flash flood caused by an outburst in the Bhotekoshi River, on Wednesday. Photo | ANI
Nepal Army personnel treat an injured in the flash flood caused by an outburst in the Bhotekoshi River, on Wednesday. Photo | ANI
Rescuers transport the body of a flash flood victim in a truck to a hospital in Nepal's Nuwakot district, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.Photo | AP
NDRF dispatch 10 tonnes of HADR assistance and essential medicines to support Nepal’s response to the floods, in New Delhi on Wednesday.Photo | ANI
NDRF dispatch 10 tonnes of HADR assistance and essential medicines to support Nepal’s response to the floods, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo | ANI
Security personnel start a relief operation in the flash flood affected areas, in Rasuwa on Wednesday. Around 105 Indians among the foreign nationals reported missing after the flash flood. Photo | ANI