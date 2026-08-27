PHOTOS | Nepal-Tibet floods leave a trail of devastation

Over 300 Indians are among more than 800 people missing after deadly flash floods tore through Nepal's border region with Tibet, according to authorities and Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal.

An aerial view of the houses partially submerged in mud-laden flash flood following an outburst in the Bhotekoshi River, in Rasuwa on Wednesday. Photo | ANI











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Rescuers carry a victim of flash flooding to safety along the Trishuli River in Nepal's Nuwakot district, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. Photo | AP

A boy looks at the devastation caused by flash flooding along the Trishuli River in Nepal's Nuwakot district, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. Photo | AP

Residents look at the devastation caused by the flash flooding along the Trishuli River in Nepal's Nuwakot district, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. Photo | AP

Survivors rescued from flash flooding depart a Nepalese army helicopter at a safer location in Nepal's Nuwakot district, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. Photo | AP

Nepal Army personnel conduct a rescue operation following a flash flood caused by an outburst in the Bhotekoshi River, on Wednesday. Photo | ANI

Nepal Army personnel treat an injured in the flash flood caused by an outburst in the Bhotekoshi River, on Wednesday. Photo | ANI

Rescuers transport the body of a flash flood victim in a truck to a hospital in Nepal's Nuwakot district, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. Photo | AP

NDRF dispatch 10 tonnes of HADR assistance and essential medicines to support Nepal’s response to the floods, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo | ANI

NDRF dispatch 10 tonnes of HADR assistance and essential medicines to support Nepal’s response to the floods, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo | ANI