US rights body again seeks sanctions on RSS, visa revocation for Mohan Bhagwat ahead of New York event

Ahead of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s scheduled address at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has urged the US government to consider targeted sanctions against members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Indian officials over "deterioration in religious freedom" in India.

In a statement issued on Wednesday (local time), the US rights body alleged that violence and incitement were being used to target religious minority communities. It also called for the revocation of Bhagwat’s US visa and a ban on his future entry into the country.

"Religious freedom conditions in India continue to deteriorate as violence and incitement are frequently used to target religious minority communities. We urge the U.S. government to consider targeted sanctions against RSS members and Indian officials complicit in religious freedom violations, including revoking the visa issued to Mohan Bhagwat and making him ineligible for future entry into the United States."