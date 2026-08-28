Nepal orders rescuers to safety as overflow brings new flood risks

KATHMANDU: Nepal ordered rescuers searching for survivors of deadly floods to get to safety as it reported a debris dam had burst in Tibet on Friday, bringing risks of new torrents.

Emergency teams have recovered 472 bodies after a tsunami-like wall of water and mud crashed down on Wednesday, burying homes, smashing bridges and sweeping away vehicles in both Nepal and Tibet.

More than 1,400 people are missing, including trekkers in the Himalayas and scores of Hindu pilgrims to Tibet's sacred snow-capped Mount Kailash.

The US Geological Survey said the disaster -- the deadliest for Nepal since a 2015 earthquake -- was caused by a glacial collapse that triggered a vast flow of icy debris.

The deluge of ice and mud also caused huge pools of water to form, with one of these formations bursting on Friday in Tibet in a new threat to emergency workers scouring the region for survivors.

Nepali police urged all rescuers to "immediately move to a safe location", saying it had received information that "a water dam has burst again on the Tibetan side".

Separately in Tibet, China had earlier Friday paused its rescue operation at the hardest-hit area of Gyirong over the risk of renewed flooding.

State broadcaster CCTV reported that a lake formed by immense piles of debris has begun overflowing towards the area that rescue teams were headed.

"So all rescue teams have been ordered to stand by in place and wait for further instructions," it said, adding that emergency teams which had earlier accessed the area "have been ordered to withdraw one kilometer".

At a meeting chaired by Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, leaders underlined "many hidden dangers of glaciers, ice lakes and geological disasters in the surrounding area" and warned that "rescue is facing great difficulties," Xinhua reported.