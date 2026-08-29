At least 27 killed after Russian strike on depot near Kyiv

KYIV: At least 27 people have died after a Russian drone struck a depot near Kyiv's western suburbs overnight, sparking a huge fire and explosions, authorities said Saturday.

The depot appeared to have been storing "explosive objects", Ukrainian prosecutors said, as President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested ammunition was to blame.

"Those who allowed this to happen must be held accountable for their decisions... ammunition cannot be stored near homes or other residential areas," he wrote on X.

Both Russia and Ukraine have intensified long-range strikes on each other in recent months, sparking fires and sending civilian casualties to their highest since Moscow invaded in 2022.

AFP reporters saw a huge column of black smoke pouring over the capital's western suburbs, as officials reported hundreds had been evacuated from the area.

The blast damaged surrounding residential areas, as well as a care home for the elderly and disabled people, Zelensky said.

"As of now, 27 people have been reported killed. One of those killed was the head of the Dmytrivka community, Taras Didych. He was rescuing people," he added.

The depot was located in the town of Myla, on Kyiv's western outskirts.

Officials did not say whether it was a military or civilian enterprise.

'Criminal negligence'

Ukrainian prosecutors said they had opened an investigation.

"On 28 August at around 8:10 pm (1710 GMT), an unmanned aerial vehicle... fell on or struck the grounds of an enterprise in the town of Myla," the office of Ukraine's prosecutor general said.

"A large-scale fire broke out on the enterprise's grounds, and detonation began," it added.

The prosecutor's office said that its investigation would focus on "the legality of the... storage of explosive objects and materials on the enterprise's grounds", as well as whether the owner, whom it did not name, had the "necessary permits and approvals".