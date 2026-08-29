Far-right British provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos arrested by US immigration enforcement

U.S. Immigration officials arrested controversial British far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos on Thursday in New Orleans, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Immigration officials announced on Friday that Yiannopoulos was arrested at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and accused him of overstaying after entering the United States legally in May 2019 through New York City. An immigration judge issued a final order of removal on July 22 after Yiannopoulos failed to show up for his immigration hearing, a DHS spokesperson wrote in an email.

"He chose to overstay his welcome in violation of our nation's laws," a spokesperson for DHS wrote in an emailed statement.

ICE's online detainee locator doesn't say where Yiannopoulos is being held but directs family and legal representatives to the agency's office in Alexandria, Louisiana, a deportation hub for international flights.

Representatives of Yiannopoulos did not respond to a request for comment. It is unclear whether he has legal representation.

The British national has most recently worked for the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, who is scheduled to perform in New Orleans on Friday evening.

Yiannopoulos is a well-known champion of conservative causes and has frequently taken provocative public positions criticizing feminism, Islam and immigrants. He has been especially supportive of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

"Zero immigration for the next 20 years. No ifs, no buts," Yiannopoulos wrote on the social platform X last year.