Indian expert team joins Nepal tunnel rescue operations

An 82-member joint security team, made up of personnel from the Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police, has been working since Friday night to remove debris and reach people believed to be trapped inside the tunnel.

The rescue operation has been made difficult by heavy mud and debris blocking the tunnel entrance, as well as bad weather.

The Nepal Army said that security forces have so far rescued 191 workers from tunnels at different hydropower projects. However, several workers are still missing, prompting Nepal to seek India’s help.

Many of the missing workers are believed to be trapped in tunnels connected to the Upper Trishuli-1 and Trishuli-3A hydropower projects in Rasuwa district, near the Nepal-Tibet border. Rescue teams are continuing their efforts to locate them.

Flash floods swept through the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river areas on Wednesday, causing widespread destruction. Hundreds of people were killed, while roads, bridges, homes and hydropower facilities were damaged.

Nepal has also requested foreign assistance for DNA testing, forensic investigations and other specialised work.

The Nepalese government has further asked India and China to help build 42 Bailey bridges to restore transport links in the affected areas. These portable bridges can be assembled quickly without the need for heavy machinery or specialised tools.