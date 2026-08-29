Nepal-China flood rescue enters fourth day as death toll and missing count rise

NUWAKOT: Poor weather temporarily hampered aerial rescue operations in Nepal on Saturday as the search for thousands of missing people in areas devastated by catastrophic flash floods along the border with China entered its fourth day.

Rescue workers and military personnel have been working around the clock since Wednesday's disaster, which killed more than 600 people and left about 3,000 missing. Some survivors have been pulled from the mud, while crews continue searching several locations for those still missing.

But Brig. Gen. Raja Ram Basnet, a Nepali Army spokesperson, said Saturday morning that helicopter operations were on hold until weather conditions improved. Flights resumed in some areas later in the day.

Survivors arrive in safe areas

In Nuwakot, one of the Nepali districts devastated by the floods, helicopters resumed operations before noon Saturday, Associated Press journalists saw.

Some helicopters were loaded with boxes and bags of aid, including clothes, instant noodles, crackers and rice. Others returned from the flood-hit areas carrying survivors.

An older man was carefully helped off one helicopter, while a soldier carried an older woman on his back to a medical tent. There, medics checked her blood pressure, breathing and heartbeat, as well as her teeth and gums.

Most of those evacuated arrived with nothing except the clothes they were wearing and, in some cases, a small plastic bag.

About a dozen people emerged from another helicopter. Soldiers carried several babies who had also been evacuated.

The evacuees had been brought from the nearby community of Trishuli.