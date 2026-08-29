Russian strike blows up arms depot near Kyiv, killing 37

KYIV: Russia struck an arms depot near Kyiv overnight, sparking fires and explosions that killed 37 people and wounded dozens of others, authorities said Saturday.

AFP reporters saw plumes of black smoke pouring over the capital's western suburbs, while videos published by Ukraine's rescue services showed homes near the blast epicentre in flames.

The attack was the second to hit a munitions depot near Kyiv in less than two months, with officials expressing anger that arms were still being stored so close to residential areas.

Both Russia and Ukraine have intensified long-range strikes on each other in recent months, pushing civilian casualties to their highest level since Moscow invaded in 2022.

"Those who allowed this to happen must be held accountable for their decisions... ammunition cannot be stored near homes or other residential areas," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a post on X.

The blast forced hundreds to evacuate and damaged multiple homes, including a care facility for elderly and disabled people, he added.

At least 37 people were killed, among them the mayor of the nearby town of Dmytrivka, Kyiv region governor Tymur Tkachenko said on Telegram.

Residents in the area told AFP the explosion was "terrifying".

"We thought we were being bombed. No one knew it was a detonation," said Yana Doneli, resident of a nearby town.

The depot was owned by the Ukrainian military and stored drones, shells and other munitions, Zelensky said in a video address.

Zelensky blamed the incident on "horrific negligence", saying ammunition should not have been stored there.