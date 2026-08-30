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4.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Afghanistan; no casualties reported

Afghanistan frequently experiences earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush region.
Indonesia is crossed by several seismic faults, and earthquakes and volcanic activity are common.
Indonesia is crossed by several seismic faults, and earthquakes and volcanic activity are common.IANS
TNIE online desk
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National Center for Seismology said that an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hit Afghanistan on Sunday. No immediate casualities or damages were reported following the earthquake

In a post on X, it said that the earthquake occurred at 9:36 PM Indian Standard Time, at a depth of 147 kilometres. "EQ of M: 4.9, On: 30/08/2026 09:36:56 IST, Lat: 36.347 N, Long: 71.496 E, Depth: 147 Km, Location: Afghanistan," NCS said on X.

Afghanistan frequently experiences earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush region, which lies in a highly active seismic zone, according to the Red Cross.

Afghanistan's vulnerability to earthquakes is linked to its location along the collision zone between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. A major fault line also passes through parts of the country, including the Herat region.

With inputs from ANI

Afghanistan
earthquake
Eurasian tectonic plates

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