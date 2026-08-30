4.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Afghanistan; no casualties reported

National Center for Seismology said that an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hit Afghanistan on Sunday. No immediate casualities or damages were reported following the earthquake

In a post on X, it said that the earthquake occurred at 9:36 PM Indian Standard Time, at a depth of 147 kilometres. "EQ of M: 4.9, On: 30/08/2026 09:36:56 IST, Lat: 36.347 N, Long: 71.496 E, Depth: 147 Km, Location: Afghanistan," NCS said on X.