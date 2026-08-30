An officer is dead and a second was injured in a shooting at South Carolina park, police chief says

A South Carolina police officer died and a second was injured in a “gunfight” Saturday in a park, following a call about a domestic dispute, Columbia police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook said.

The suspect, a 33-year-old man with a lengthy criminal record, also died, Holbrook said at a news conference in the capital city.

The deceased officer, 29-year-old Christopher DeLong, had been with the police department for two years and leaves behind a wife and two young children, Holbrook said.

“Our hearts are broken this evening,” he said, appearing choked up at times.

DeLong’s wife, in a social media post, praised her husband as the “best dad to our babies” and said she was “living a nightmare.”

After a Saturday night news conference, Holbrook and other law enforcement officials joined in a procession from the hospital. The second officer, David Dymock, was in stable condition, the chief said.

“I hope that our officers know that they’re not alone in this. We will lean on each other in this tragic time,” Holbrook said. “Let’s pray for this department.”

The shooting unfolded after a woman called police around 9:30 a.m. Saturday saying a man who she had a restraining order against was destroying property at her home.