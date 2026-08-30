At least eight die, more missing, as ferry capsizes off Northern Cyprus

GIRNE KEPUEIA: A passenger ferry capsized and sank off Northern Cyprus Sunday, killing at least eight people and leaving more than a dozen missing, officials and media reports said, as police took the captain and seven crew members into custody.

Several rescued passengers told local media a blast had gone off at the bow of the ferry before it rolled over, and said the boat had an insufficient supply of life-vests.

The vessel capsized 6.5 kilometres (four miles) off the coast of Cyprus, shortly after leaving a Northern Cyprus port bound for Turkey's mainland.

Images broadcast by Turkish television showed the upside-down ferry in the water, with people wearing life vests atop its orange hull.

"Some people had to jump without lifebuoys or life jackets," one young man, Efe Multici, told CNN Turk. "It was literally a fight for survival."

The ferry had been carrying a total of 267 people, according to authorities, of which 161 were rescued and taken to hospital and 76 have returned home.

The official Cypriot news agency TAK, however, said 17 were missing.

"Efforts to find the missing are continuing tirelessly," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a public ceremony. "We hope to receive positive news from these efforts."

The TRNC is dependent on Turkey, and Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said on X: "We are providing all necessary assistance to the search and rescue operations."