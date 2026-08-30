Ferry carrying nearly 270 passengers, crew capsizes off northern Cyprus

BODRUM: A ferry carrying almost 270 passengers and crew capsized off the coast of northern Cyprus on Sunday, Turkish media reported.

The catamaran-style ferry was traveling from the port of Kyrenia, also known as Girne, in the breakaway north of ethnically divided Cyprus, to the Turkish port of Tasucu in Mersin province.

The Turkish ambassador to Nicosia, Ali Murat Basceri, said there were some casualties, but did not specify how many, speaking to Turkey's state-run TRT news channel.

Many of the 259 passengers and eight crew members were rescued, Basceri said, adding that some were taken to hospital.

Kyrenia Mayor Murat Senkul said the ship belonged to the Filo Denizcilik ferry company and sank off the coast of Diana beach on Cyprus' northern coast.

The ferry started taking in water about 7.5 kilometers (4 nautical miles) off the coast, TRT reported.

Video footage from the scene shows people with life-vests floating in the waters around the capsized vessel.