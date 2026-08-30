Iran supreme leader calls for unity among Muslim countries

Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Sunday called on Muslim countries in the region to unite against the United States and Israel, in a written message issued six months on from the start of the Middle East war.

Khamenei, in power since shortly after his father Ali Khamenei was killed at the start of the war on February 28, has yet to be seen in public since his appointment, and authorities have not released any video or audio of him.

"The solution to the problems of the Islamic nations is unity of words, friendship, and cooperation on the path of goodness," he said Sunday as Shia Muslims marked the birthday of the Prophet Mohammed.

"Anyone, in any position, who does anything that leads to division among Muslims and creates conflict in the Muslim community, knowingly or unknowingly, intentionally or unintentionally, has served the purpose of the enemies of Islam," he added, according to his official website.