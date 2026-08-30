Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei calls for Muslim unity against US, Israel

"And in this day and age, how could anyone attribute this act to ignorance or negligence, when the world's tyrants, with the criminal US at their forefront, have stripped the deceptive, flimsy masks from the hideous face of their colonial objectives & arrogant, domineering plots?" Khamenei said.

Referring to Palestine, he questioned whether the situation would have been the same had Muslims been united.

"If the Muslims had been a single, united hand, which is clenching its fist with firm resolve, would the nation of Palestine have been left so defenceless in this way and subjected to the oppression and crimes of the occupiers?" he said.

Khamenei also called for unity among nations and governments on the shores of the Persian Gulf.

"If the nations and governments on the shores of the Persian Gulf had firmly established their unity under the banner of Islam, would corrupt, unprincipled scoundrels have dared to covet their lands and wealth from thousands of kilometres away?" he said.

He urged the rulers of Islamic countries, particularly those in West Asia and along the Persian Gulf, to identify their "true enemy".

"My repeated, emphatic recommendation to the rulers of Islamic countries, particularly those in the West Asian region and along the Persian Gulf, is that you must know who your true enemy is, understand their plots, and confront them," he said.

"The solution to the Islamic Ummah's problems lies in maintaining unity, friendship, and cooperation in the pursuit of goodness and virtue," Khamenei said.

He also identified the United States and Israel as opponents of Muslim unity and friendship.

"The criminal rulers of the US and the illegitimate Zionist regime are the sworn enemies of this unity [among Muslims] and friendship," he said.

"The criminal rulers of the US and the illegitimate Zionist regime hold an enmity toward the entire Islamic Ummah. In this regard, not even the rulers of these countries - many of whom are considered to be their allies - are exempt," Khamenei said.

"And the blatant disrespect and derogatory remarks of the leaders of Global Arrogance directed toward certain leaders of Islamic countries are still fresh in your memory and ours," he said.