Manhunt in Switzerland following gunfire at rave party that left one killed, several injured

GENEVA: One person was killed and five others were wounded, some of them seriously, in a shooting at a rave party in northern Switzerland, local police said on Sunday.

"The search for the perpetrators, whose identities are currently unknown, is under way," they said on X, adding that the motives and exact circumstances were not yet known.

Police launched what they called a "large-scale response" to find the perpetrators after the incident in Aarau, north of Zurich.

An AFP journalist saw armed officers deployed on the highway up to 30 kilometres (18 miles) from the site of the shooting.

Swiss newspaper Blick reported on its website that the shots were fired before 3:00 am (0100 GMT) on the sidelines of the Aarauer Rave.