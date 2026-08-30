NASA launches Roman telescope on cosmic-mapping mission

WASHINGTON: NASA launched its new flagship space telescope on Sunday, embarking on a multi-year mission to create an unprecedented map of the cosmos and shed light on some of the biggest mysteries in physics.

Designed to take a panoramic view of the vast reaches of space, the Roman Space Telescope "will help unlock the secrets of the universe," US President Donald Trump said Friday during a ceremony at NASA headquarters in Houston, Texas.

Standing over 12 meters (39 feet) tall, the state-of-the-art observatory launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 7:26 am (1126 GMT) aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.

Developed over more than a decade at a cost topping $4 billion, the telescope is named after pioneering US astronomer Nancy Grace Roman, who became known as the "Mother of Hubble," another of NASA's flagship telescopes.

While Hubble revealed that the universe is expanding faster than previously thought, Roman will seek to answer some of the other unsolved mysteries, including those of dark matter and dark energy.

"Roman will give the Earth a new atlas of the universe," NASA administrator Jared Isaacman said in April when he unveiled the project to the press.

Studying the invisible

With a field of view more than 100 times larger than Hubble's -- and significantly wider than James Webb's -- Roman will survey vast swaths of the sky from a vantage point 1.5 million kilometers (930,000 miles) from Earth, which it will take about 100 days to reach.

Designed to work in tandem with other observatories such as Webb, which offers greater power and precision, Roman aims to discover thousands of exoplanets as well as tens of thousands of supernovae, the explosive deaths of massive stars.

"It will be the biggest catalog of astronomical objects anybody's ever produced, and it will help us understand how common are solar systems like our own," Dave Content, Roman's technical manager, told AFP.