Death toll rises to 38 from Russia's deadliest attack on Ukraine this year

KYIV: The death toll from a Russian strike on a warehouse west of Kyiv, the war's deadliest attack this year, rose to 38 with four people still missing, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday.

The Friday night strike on the warehouse, which Ukrainian officials said was storing ammunition, sparked massive explosions and fires that swept through dozens of nearby homes and buildings in the village of Myla.

The attack came as Russia has sharply intensified its air campaign recently in the 4 1/2-year-old war, with air raid sirens wailing repeatedly and explosions and the rumble of air defenses resounding across Kyiv throughout the day.

Emergency workers continued to extinguish fires and identify and neutralize explosives at the site, Zelenskyy said on social media. At least 52 people were injured, said Tymur Tkachenko, who heads the local regional military administration.

On Saturday, Zelenskyy called the Myla attack “a terrible situation” and a consequence of “terrible negligence on the part of those who stored explosives right next to people.” He said an investigation was underway into why the ammunition came to be kept there.

The escalation was a notable shift in tactics, putting more pressure on Ukraine’s already strained air defenses while keeping civilians on alert for hours. Previously, daytime attacks on the capital had been relatively rare.

Russia vows ‘massive strikes’ against Ukraine's energy sector

The Defense Ministry in Moscow said Sunday it is preparing "massive strikes” on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. It described the planned strikes as retaliation for Kyiv's drone campaign against Russian online retailers Wildberries and Ozon, as well as the country's oil and gas sector.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said large-scale strikes against Ukraine's energy sector would be “an appropriate response” to what he called Ukraine’s “path of escalation” and targeting of Russia’s civilian economy.