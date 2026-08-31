Iran retaliates with ballistic missiles at US bases in Jordan after Larak Island strike

Iran launched ballistic missiles at two US-operated air bases in Jordan on Sunday, state media reported, hours after US forces struck Iranian rocket launchers on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz, in the first American strikes on Iran in a month.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said the missiles targeted technical infrastructure, maintenance facilities and fighter-jet positions at the King Hussein and Al-Azraq air bases, causing "heavy damage". Jordanian air defences intercepted the Iranian missile launches, Al Arabiya reported.

The Iranian retaliation followed a US attack on two Iranian rocket launchers on Larak Island. Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps said the US strikes caused casualties, without providing details on the number of people killed or wounded.

A US Central Command spokesman said the strikes were carried out after US forces observed Iran's Revolutionary Guards preparing to launch rockets carrying sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz.

"Earlier today, US forces struck two Iranian launchers on Larak Island," the spokesman said.

The US military said the launchers posed a threat to shipping in the strategic waterway, through which a significant share of global oil supplies passes.

The latest exchange of fire comes six months into the US-Iran war, as hostilities that had eased following an April ceasefire have again intensified around the Strait of Hormuz.