Iran retaliates with ballistic missiles at US bases in Jordan after Larak Island strike

Iran launched ballistic missiles at two US-operated air bases in Jordan on Sunday, state media reported, hours after US forces struck Iranian rocket launchers on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz, in the first American strikes on Iran in a month.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said the missiles targeted technical infrastructure, maintenance facilities and fighter-jet positions at the King Hussein and Al-Azraq air bases, causing "heavy damage". Jordanian air defences intercepted the Iranian missile launches, Al Arabiya reported.
The Iranian retaliation followed a US attack on two Iranian rocket launchers on Larak Island. Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps said the US strikes caused casualties, without providing details on the number of people killed or wounded.
A US Central Command spokesman said the strikes were carried out after US forces observed Iran's Revolutionary Guards preparing to launch rockets carrying sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz.
"Earlier today, US forces struck two Iranian launchers on Larak Island," the spokesman said.
The US military said the launchers posed a threat to shipping in the strategic waterway, through which a significant share of global oil supplies passes.
The latest exchange of fire comes six months into the US-Iran war, as hostilities that had eased following an April ceasefire have again intensified around the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran's IRIB said the US attack on Larak Island took place in two waves and that sounds heard from the nearby Sirik area were caused by Iranian defensive operations.
The Revolutionary Guards had earlier vowed retaliation, warning of "vengeance upon criminals" and the "punishment of the aggressor".
IRGC spokesman and public relations chief Hossein Mohebbi described the US action as a "grave blunder".
"This action was a strategic and fatal error by the Trump regime in the course of the economic war, an error that will shift the balance against its planners and will entail heavy costs," Mohebbi said. "The enemy will pay the consequences of this miscalculation in both the economic and military arenas."
The US strikes came days after Washington said it had completed clearing sea mines from international shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz.
US Central Command said its forces were continuing to enforce a blockade against Iran and, as of Aug. 30, had redirected 83 commercial vessels, disabled three and boarded two.
"US forces are monitoring the area closely and remain prepared to protect the free flow of commerce through this essential waterway," US Central Command spokesman Navy Captain Tim Hawkins said.
The Strait of Hormuz has remained a major flashpoint in the conflict, with Iran effectively blocking the strategic waterway. The disruption has contributed to higher oil and energy prices and shortages of fuel and other commodities.
Oil prices rose after news of the latest US strikes, with Brent crude climbing above $90 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate rising above $85.
The latest escalation comes despite months of diplomatic efforts involving mediators including Pakistan and Qatar. An April ceasefire ended the most intense phase of fighting, while a memorandum of understanding on a possible final peace deal was signed in June, but no broader agreement has been reached.
The last US strike on Iran before Sunday's attack was on July 29, when Washington said it was responding to an attempted surprise attack on US forces in the region.
(With inputs from AFP, ANI)