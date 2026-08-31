One killed, about 15 people missing after Grand Canyon flash flood

FLAGSTAFF: One person died and about 15 people are missing or unaccounted for after a major flash flood at the Grand Canyon forced evacuations, swept large boulders into the Colorado River and knocked out the sole water pipeline that serves tourists and residents, the National Park Service said Sunday.

The body of a 46-year-old man was recovered Sunday evening near Crystal Rapids along the Colorado River, the park service said without providing additional details. Coroner's officials were at the scene.

Weekend flooding in Arizona's Bright Angel Creek, which flows into the river, happened Saturday afternoon. More than 60 people were evacuated from the depths of the canyon. The park service said it had yet to account for 15 people and asked anyone with details about hikers or campers in the canyon to get in touch. The Arizona Department of Public Safety was helping with additional evacuations Sunday.

Because the main water line was out of service, starting Monday tourists won't be able to stay overnight at lodges and hotels within Grand Canyon National Park. Year-round residents are being asked to conserve water.

"These measures are crucial for ensuring the safety and sustainability of water resources," the park said in a statement.

Parth Desai was hiking through a narrow passage in Bright Angel Canyon with fellow physicians and a park ranger when the downpour started Saturday.

"We saw the creek flood, waterfalls coming up out of nowhere, boulders, mud, landslides happening everywhere," he said.

Later, as they made their way toward Phantom Ranch, a colleague shouted "Up, Up, Up, Up!" as a 4-foot (1-meter) debris wall headed toward them and they ran up into a patch of cacti, he said. They were rescued by helicopter late Saturday after making it to the Phantom Ranch area, he said.