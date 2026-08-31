Over century-old Hindu temple demolished in Pakistan, minority bodies allege land grab for madrassa

LAHORE: An over century old Hindu temple has been demolished reportedly to include its land in a madrassa in Punjab province of Pakistan, officials and minority bodies said on Monday.

Local people, minority bodies and a political party said a group of religious zealots demolished the temple to include its land in an adjacent seminary, while the government claimed that the old temple collapsed due to torrential rains.

Occupying approximately 1,000 sq metres of land, the 100-125-year-old temple was located in Siraj village of Narowal, some 130 kms from Lahore.

The people who demolished the temple on August 21 reportedly belonged to the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a banned far-right Islamic party.

The Pakistan Masiha Millat Party (PMMP) has urged the Punjab government to take action against those involved in the demolition of the temple and ensure its reconstruction.

PMMP chairman Aslam Parvez Sahotra told PTI that he met the Additional Home Secretary Punjab on August 28 and submitted a written application seeking action against the alleged perpetrators and officials accused of failing to protect the temple.

He alleged that the temple shikhar's metal fittings, other material and bricks from the demolished structure were subsequently removed from the site.