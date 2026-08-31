PM Modi, Iran President Pezeshkian meet amid West Asia tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Monday. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. The two leaders reporedly discussed bilateral relations and regional developments amid heightened tensions in West Asia.

The meeting marked the first in-person interaction between Modi and Pezeshkian since the outbreak of recent military conflicts involving Iran.

The talks took place against the backdrop of escalating geopolitical tensions in the region, including fresh military exchanges between the United States and Iran and the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict. The two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation, regional stability and the importance of maintaining dialogue to manage the wider fallout of the conflicts.