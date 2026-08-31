PM Modi meets Putin, urges Russian leader to move 'from endless wars' to 'end of war' in Ukraine

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to move towards "endless war to end of war", saying every day of conflict "pushes humanity back" and calling for all outstanding issues to be resolved peacefully.

Meeting Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan's capital Bishkek, Modi said India supports every effort aimed at peace.

"Every day spent in the war pushes humanity back. And every step taken towards peace fills humanity with new hope and enthusiasm," Modi told Putin.

"We will have to move from endless war to end of war, which is very important for the well-being of humanity. As soon as possible, all issues will be resolved peacefully," he said.

Framing India's position as a message of peace, Modi added: "This is the call of humanity. This is the message of India. This is the message of the land of Gandhi and the land of Buddha."