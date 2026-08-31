Toll in Nepal floods mounts to 903, over 4,000 still missing; PM says nation facing 'unimaginable' disaster

The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Nepal climbed to 903 on Monday with more bodies being recovered, while nearly 4,250 people remained missing, authorities said.

Bodies have been recovered from all eight affected districts as rescuers race against time to search for those missing and rescue those stranded on the sixth day since the disaster.

The disaster, believed to have been triggered by a collapse or avalanche of ice and rock near the Nepal-Tibet border, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal on August 26.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said the death toll from the flash floods has surged to 903.

So far, 272 bodies have been recovered from Chitwan, 207 from Nawalparasi East, 151 from Nawalparasi West and 62 from Gorkha districts, the NDRRMA said.

Similarly, 95 bodies have been recovered from Nuwakot, 55 from Dhading, 37 from Tanahu and 24 from Rasuwa.

It said 4,247 people are also missing, including 85 security personnel and 320 foreigners.

Meanwhile, Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah has said the country is facing an "unimaginable and heartbreaking" disaster with authorities struggling to assess the full scale of devastating floods.

"Our country has been facing an unimaginable and heartbreaking natural disaster," Shah said in a social media post late Sunday.

"The devastating floods in the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa have made it extremely difficult to collect a complete account of the loss of life, property, and infrastructure," he added.

"Although this task remains challenging due to adverse weather, difficult terrain, and ongoing risks, we are moving forward with determination to protect the lives of the citizens."

(With inputs from PTI, AFP)