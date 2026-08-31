US, allies' maritime drills are a 'threat' to North Korea: KCNA

SEOUL: Maritime drills by South Korea, the United States and Japan in September constitute a "threat" to North Korea, Pyongyang said on Monday, branding Washington as hostile.

The exercises and North Korea's opposition to them come as US President Donald Trump has pushed for a new meeting with Kim Jong Un.

The three allied nations will conduct the North Korea-focused Freedom Edge exercise from September 7 to 11 in international waters east and south of South Korea's Jeju Island, with Seoul saying it is defensive in nature.

Freedom Edge was first held in June 2024 following an agreement reached by the leaders of the three countries at their Camp David summit in 2023.

"The US military announced its plan to stage the US-Japan-ROK multi-domain joint military exercises Freedom Edge, which constitute a threat to the DPRK and regional countries," North Korea's foreign ministry said in a statement released by the official KCNA news agency, using the initials for the North's official name.