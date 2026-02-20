Modi and Dissanayake use AI Summit sidelines to push ethical tech and deeper India–Sri Lanka ties

On the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, using the opportunity to review the broader state of India–Sri Lanka relations while also placing a strong emphasis on cooperation in emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence.

Reports, quoting officials familiar with the discussions, said the meeting reflected a mix of continuity and forward-looking engagement. President Dissanayake conveyed Sri Lanka’s appreciation for India’s support during recent humanitarian and economic challenges, underlining New Delhi’s role as a reliable partner in times of crisis. Prime Minister Modi, in turn, reiterated India’s commitment to strengthening ties with Sri Lanka across traditional sectors such as connectivity, infrastructure, energy, healthcare and people-to-people exchanges, while also expanding cooperation into new areas shaped by digital transformation.

According to officials, key focus of the conversation was the role of artificial intelligence as a driver of inclusive development rather than a purely commercial or strategic tool. Both leaders underlined the importance of ensuring that AI adoption remains aligned with democratic values, ethical safeguards and social inclusion, particularly for developing economies. President Dissanayake highlighted Sri Lanka’s interest in engaging with India on AI frameworks that respect cultural diversity, local languages and national priorities, signalling Colombo’s desire to be part of regional and global conversations on responsible technology governance.

Prime Minister Modi contextualised these discussions within India’s broader vision for ethical and human-centric AI, which he has been articulating at the summit. He emphasised that AI must serve societal goals such as improved public services, skill development and economic opportunity, while avoiding risks related to data concentration, exclusion and misuse. Officials said this alignment of views provided a natural basis for closer India–Sri Lanka cooperation in digital public infrastructure, capacity building and regulatory dialogue.

Beyond technology, the meeting also carried strategic undertones. Analysts see Sri Lanka’s engagement with India on AI and digital governance as part of a wider effort to balance economic development needs with strategic autonomy in a region where technology partnerships are increasingly intertwined with geopolitics. For India, the interaction reinforced its attempt to position itself not just as a technology market, but as a thought leader shaping norms around responsible innovation in the Global South.

Commenting on the possible outcomes of the discussions, Y G Vinayak Sunder, a former journalist and an expert on India–Sri Lanka trade relations, said the talks were likely to reflect a gradual evolution in bilateral ties, with traditional cooperation on economic and strategic issues increasingly being complemented by dialogue on emerging technologies.

"As artificial intelligence becomes central to governance and growth strategies, such exchanges suggest that New Delhi and Colombo are seeking to ensure that technological change strengthens, rather than strains, their regional partnership," he said.

While no specific agreements were announced following the meeting, officials described the interaction as constructive and indicative of a shared intent to deepen collaboration in future-oriented sectors. The choice of the AI Impact Summit as the setting for the engagement underscored how bilateral diplomacy is increasingly intersecting with global debates on technology, ethics and development.