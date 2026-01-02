Australia's Northern Territory considers passing assisted dying laws for second time in 31 years

MELBOURNE: The first place in the world to legalize voluntary euthanasia 31 years ago could this year become the last part of Australia to secure the same legal reform as the Northern Territory government on Friday announced plans to legislate for doctor-assisted dying for a second time.

The Northern Territory’s world-first laws passed in 1995 were overturned by the Australian Parliament two years later and after four terminally ill patients were legally helped to die.

Since then, all six Australian states have passed assisted dying laws and the Australian Parliament has lifted the ban on the two territories, Northern Territory and Australian Capital Territory, passing such laws of their own.

The Australian Capital Territory passed its voluntary euthanasia laws in 2024 and Northern Territory Attorney-General Marie-Clare Boothby said Friday that lawmakers in her jurisdiction would consider a bill by mid 2026.

Lawmakers would be allowed to vote on it according to their own consciences rather than being expected to follow a party line.

“Legislating for the rights of the terminally ill is one of the most sensitive and complex reforms any government can undertake,” Boothby said in a statement. “We’re taking the time to get this right. We’re working carefully and consultatively — not rushing it — and we are committed to getting the balance right.”

A parliamentary committee recommended in September 2025 that a doctor-assisted suicide law be adopted by the Northern Territory, as well as recommending a public education campaign be launched to raise awareness and counter misinformation particularly in remote and Indigenous communities.