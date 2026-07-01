Child found alive six days after devastating Venezuela earthquakes

Six days after Venezuela was hit by devastating twin earthquakes, a three-year-old boy was pulled alive from the rubble, reports said quoting a Jordanian rescue team.

The child, identified as Klieber Morán, was pulled from wreckage in La Guaira state early on Tuesday.

Moran, described as three years old by acting president Delcy Rodríguez, but as two years old by National Assembly president Jorge Rodríguez, was taken for medical treatment soon after his rescue, according to Reuters.

“We must hold on to the hope of continuing to find people alive beneath the ​rubble,” Jorge said in a televised address. “Early this morning, a two-year-old boy was rescued and is currently receiving care at a health centre in Caracas.”

According to Australian Broadcasting Corporation, video footage from the scene showed rescuers cheering upon discovering the child. After being extracted, he received first aid and was immediately taken to hospital. In other footage, rescuers wiped the boy's face with tissues and tucked him in with a blanket in an ambulance.

On Monday, a 21-year-old Aaron Levi Cantillo Vargas was rescued after spending 106 hours trapped under a collapsed building.

Venezuela was hit by ‌two earthquakes of ‌magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 less than a minute apart last ‌Wednesday claiming the lives of 1,943 people. More than 10,000 people were injured and tens of thousands more were unaccounted for.

The massive tremors probably damaged or destroyed 58,870 buildings.

A preliminary satellite analysis has found that more than 58,000 buildings across Venezuela were damaged or destroyed by last week’s twin earthquakes, offering the clearest picture yet of the scale of destruction, a report in The Diplomatic Insight said.

NASA said its satellites are providing critical support to relief efforts, capturing imagery and data to help teams on the ground assess impacts and guide the response.