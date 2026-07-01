Trump earned over $1 bn from crypto ventures in 2025

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump recorded around $1.2 billion in income from his family's cryptocurrency activities during his first year back in office, according to financial disclosures released on Tuesday.

According to the 927-page document released Tuesday by the US Office of Government Ethics, Trump received nearly $550 million from his ties to the startup World Liberty Financial in 2025.

World Liberty Financial (WLF) was co-founded in September 2024 by Trump's sons and the son of Trump's Middle East special envoy Steve Witkoff.

The filings also mention $635 million in royalties received under a licensing agreement related to the $TRUMP cryptocurrency, launched just hours before the president's inauguration in January 2025.

The president's crypto activities are the main reason for the near tripling of his personal fortune, which rose from $2.3 billion to $6.5 billion between 2024 and 2026, according to Forbes.

The former real estate developer is regularly accused of conflicts of interest, in particular for having invested in the cryptocurrency industry while as president taking several measures to deregulate the sector, causing asset prices to soar.

The White House rejected any ethical concerns.

"Neither the President nor his family has ever engaged -- or will ever engage -- in conflicts of interest," Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said in a statement to AFP.

Kelly said Trump had "proudly made the United States the crypto capital of the world."

"All actions by President Trump and his administration are taken in the best interest of the American people -- and any so-called ‘reporters’ pushing otherwise are recycling the same, tired, false narrative that Democrats and the legacy media have been pushing for a decade," Kelly added.