Trump earned over $1bn from cryptocurrency deals in 2025

US President Donald Trump made more than $1 billion last year from business dealings in cryptocurrency, according to his mandatory 2025 financial disclosure.

The US Office of Government Ethics on Tuesday released the annual financial disclosure forms for Trump and Vice President, JD Vance.

The 927-page filing shows Trump reported $635 million in royalties from his Trump meme coin that has plunged in value since he launched it days before taking office. He also disclosed more than $500 million in income from World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency company founded by his sons and the children of his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, the BBC reported.

The filing also shows Trump earned millions from real estate holdings, licensing agreements and sales of Trump-branded products, including Bibles, sneakers and watches. Sales of Trump-branded watches alone generated $4.7 million. The White House, however, has denied allegations that the president is using his office for personal financial gain.

The latest disclosure significantly exceeds Trump's previous filing for 2024, when he reported more than $600 million in income, according to the BBC.

The Guardian reported that many of Trump's cryptocurrency businesses were only startups when he assumed office but have since generated revenues exceeding much of his decades-old real estate empire. The newspaper attributed the surge to investments from billionaires and the administration's move to ease the federal government's regulatory crackdown on the cryptocurrency sector.

The disclosure further revealed that Trump received more than $86 million through five legal settlements with media and social media companies, including ABC, CBS, YouTube, Meta and X (formerly Twitter).