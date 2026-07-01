US government lifts restrictions on powerful AI models, Anthropic says

SAN FRANCISCO: Anthropic will soon begin restoring access globally to its most powerful AI models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5, after the US government lifted a restriction on where they could be released, the company said Tuesday.

Over the past couple of weeks, the Trump administration has invoked national security concerns to limit the ability of major US tech companies to release advanced models, including those from Anthropic which some researchers feared could be exploited to bypass cybersecurity measures.

"We've received notice that the Department of Commerce has lifted export controls on Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5," Anthropic posted on X. "We'll begin restoring access tomorrow."

Just four days ago, the company said it had received authorization from the government to allow a small group of American cybersecurity firms to access Mythos 5.

Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said in a June 26 letter to the company that "Anthropic has worked with the US government to address risks associated with the Covered Models," Politico reported.

The government abruptly forced Anthropic to cut off access to its two cutting-edge artificial intelligence models on June 12 after discovering vulnerabilities in the safeguards put in place to prevent misuse of the tool.

On Tuesday, Lutnick told Anthropic in a letter that the Trump administration had "withdrawn" its previous restrictions on the release of the company's models, Politico reported.