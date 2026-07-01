Xi Jinping vows to strengthen China's military, stamp out corruption

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed on Wednesday to strengthen and modernise the military and to stamp out corruption within the ruling Communist Party.

Xi underscored the importance of a "strong military" in a speech to political and military leaders as well as Chinese Communist Party members gathered at the Great Hall of the People for the party's 105th founding anniversary.

Analysts have questioned the ability of China's armed forces to fight effectively since Xi's sweeping anti-graft campaign gutted its top ranks.

Xi's years-long effort to purge corruption has brought down two defence ministers in the past three years and reduced the once seven-member Central Military Commission -- China's top military body -- to just himself and one other general.

The Chinese leader on Wednesday swore to "uphold the party's absolute leadership" over the armed forces and strengthen the military.

"We must advance the modernisation of national defence and the armed forces," Xi told party members.