125-year-old gurdwara demolished in Pakistan; MEA condemns act, Sikh groups seek intervention

CHANDIGARH: India has condemned the demolition of the 125-year-old Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Farooqabad, around 70km from Lahore in Pakistan, after reports that it was razed by a local businessman without obtaining the mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC).

The demolition has prompted Sikh religious organisations, including the Sant Samaj and Damdami Taksal, to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging the Union government to raise concerns over the condition of Sikh and Hindu religious sites, religious properties and the safety of minority communities in Pakistan with Islamabad and at international forums.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the incident as "deeply distressing" and strongly condemned what it called a "highly deplorable" and "targeted act of vandalism".

It also urged Pakistan to bring those responsible to justice.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Amit Malviya called the incident systematic neglect and deliberate erasure of Sikh heritage in Pakistan and calimed that "there is a message in this" for the ruling AAP government in Punjab.

"The 125-year-old historic Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Farooqabad a protected heritage site has been, brazenly demolished. This is not merely an act of vandalism; it is a stark reminder of the systematic neglect and deliberate erasure of Sikh heritage in Pakistan. The hypocrisy is impossible to miss. On one hand, Pakistan’s agencies seek to mislead and provoke Sikhs against India. On the other, the Pakistani state is allowing the destruction of Sikh history, faith and identity within its own borders," Malviya wrote on X.