A push to identify bodies as deaths multiply in Venezuela after twin earthquakes

LA GUAIRA: Speaking in a hushed voice, Rosa López recalled how she had to sidestep the rows of bodies lying under a harsh sun as she helped her daughter search for her missing husband. Even her years working as a nurse did not prepare her for the sight of the dozens of dead wrapped in sheets or blankets.

"We saw a lot of bodies that had not yet been identified," López said.

The rush is on across La Guaira, the state on Venezuela's northern coast hardest hit by the powerful back-to-back June 24 earthquakes, to identify loved ones before it's too late. With at least 2,295 people killed, Venezuela is overwhelmed with bodies that officials are struggling to collect, identify and preserve for loved ones to claim. Thousands are still missing.

José Antonio Toledo, López's 25-year-old son-in-law, was found under the building where he was working as a security guard when the quakes struck. Crews took his body to a local hospital, where staff turned them away because there was no space. It was sent to another facility and eventually transferred to an open parking lot.

A forensic doctor helped the family find him days later, on Saturday. But once they identified his body, they didn't know what to do with it because they couldn't afford the USD 450 that a funeral home was charging.

At almost midnight on Saturday, López got word that the mayor's office was offering them a free space at a local cemetery, but they had to move quickly to not lose the spot. An hour later, López and her daughter trudged up a hill leading to the cemetery and buried Toledo.

"He was an exemplary person, a boy who liked helping people," López said.

They saved him from a mass grave that many fear is coming as they search for the bodies of their loved ones.