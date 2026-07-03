Explosive device goes off in cafe in Syria's capital, killing at least nine people

DAMASCUS: An explosive device was detonated Thursday in a popular cafe in the Syrian capital of Damascus, killing at least nine people, Syria's Health Ministry said.

The explosion near the main courthouse complex left 20 others wounded, the ministry said as reported by Syria's state-run Al-Ikhbariya network.

No group immediately claimed responsibility. Security forces rushed to the cafe and cordoned off the area as they investigate the attack.

Syria's Interior Ministry said in a statement that the explosive was a "crude improvised explosive device weighing approximately one kilogram equipped with metal shrapnel." It said investigators were reviewing security camera footage, collecting forensic evidence and interviewing witnesses.

"The perpetrators of this terrorist act and those behind it will be brought to justice, and no one involved will escape accountability," it said.

A video circulating on social media showed several wounded people lying on the ground, with police officers nearby. Ambulances later rushed to the scene treating people on site and taking the more severely wounded to hospitals in the Syrian capital.

The cafe is near the Syrian capital's main judicial complex and was frequented by lawyers who worked in the neighborhood.