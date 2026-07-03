Mojtaba Khamenei to skip father Ali Khamenei's funeral due to Israeli threats, security risks

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, will skip the funeral ceremonies of his father, former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, citing security concerns, said his representative in India, Ayatollah Hakim Elahi.

Elahi attributed the decision to Israeli threats and surveillance risks that would make public attendance dangerous, ANI reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi issued a sharp warning to the United States, urging President Donald Trump to "muzzle its pets" in Israel after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was "marked for death".

In a post on X, Araghchi said the United States had committed itself under the terms of the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) reached to end the hostilities in West Asia, as well as restraining Israel, warning that any threat against Iran's leadership would draw an immediate response.

"The terms of the Islamabad MoU are crystal clear and public for all to see. POTUS has committed the US to muzzling its pets in Tel Aviv. If they ignore their master, Iran will school them. Any threat against our People and Leadership will receive Immediate Powerful Response," Araghchi said in the post while sharing the text of Katz's remarks from a report.