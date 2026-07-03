Russian attack on Ukraine's northeast kills four, including toddler

KYIV: Four people were killed in an overnight Russian attack on Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region, its governor said on Friday, with a toddler and her mother among the victims.

The attack comes a day after a massive Russian attack on the capital Kyiv left at least 30 dead.

"The death toll in Romny community has risen to four following the overnight Russian attack," the head of the Sumy regional military administration Oleg Grygorov, said on Telegram.

He said a drone hit an apartment building and set it on fire, posting a picture of the house in flames.

"Sadly, two women, an elderly man, and a small child -- a girl not yet two years old -- were killed. The Russian strike took her life along with her mother's," Grygorov said.

Three more people were wounded in the attack.

Also Friday, two people were killed in Ukrainian strikes on two Russian regions close to the border, local authorities said.

Belgorod city mayor Valentin Demidov said in a statement on Telegram that Ukraine had "carried out a missile strike" on Friday morning.

"Unfortunately, a female resident was killed," he said, alleging that the attack had targeted "civilian infrastructure" and caused water and electricity shortages in the city of more than 300,000.