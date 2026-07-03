UN human rights chief sounds ‘red alert’ over violence around Sudan’s el-Obeid city

GENEVA: The United Nations human rights chief on Friday sounded a “red alert” about possible atrocity crimes in and near a strategic city in central Sudan, calling on world leaders to do more to help stop the bloodshed in the country’s ongoing war between the army and paramilitary forces.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk told the Human Rights Council at the U.N. office in Geneva that signs from the city of el-Obeid were “clear and unmistakable: Another human rights catastrophe is unfolding in Sudan.”

The comments came as the council, the U.N.'s top human rights body, held an urgent debate on the situation in el-Obeid about concerns expressed by diplomats, advocacy groups and others that another wave of atrocities may loom against civilians in Sudan’s war, which is now in its fourth year.

“This is not a drill. It is a red alert that needs to land on the desks of heads of state and government around the world,” Türk said. “Their phones should be running hot in the coming days and weeks, with ideas on how to prevent atrocity crimes in el-Obeid and in other places in Kordofan.”

Civilians have faced siegelike conditions for 18 months, battered by “relentless drone strikes” as Sudan’s armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces battle for control of areas near the city, he said.

The war erupted in April 2023 out of long-simmering tensions between the army and RSF forces. The conflict has killed at least 59,000 people, displaced some 13 million and pushed many parts of Sudan into famine. More than 30 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance.