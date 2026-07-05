EAM Jaishankar meets Qatar PM in Doha, reviews bilateral ties and regional developments

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Sunday and reviewed several areas of bilateral cooperation, including energy, trade, investments, connectivity and security.

Jaishankar is on a visit covering Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman from July 5 to 10. The Gulf visit comes against the backdrop of fast-evolving political dynamics in West Asia following the signing of an agreement aimed at ending the US-Iran conflict.

Jaishankar thanked the Qatar PM for ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian community in the country.

"Reviewed various facets of our bilateral cooperation especially energy, trade, investments, connectivity, security and people to people ties. Explored new opportunities for deepening our Strategic Partnership," Jaishankar posted on X.