‘They are all there’: Trump says Iran’s top leaders could be taken out with ‘one shot’ at Khamenei's funeral

US President Donald Trump said he has been closely following the funeral ceremony of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and claimed that Iran's top leadership had gathered in one place, presenting what he described as a "potential military opportunity".
Speaking to Axios, Trump suggested the United States could have targeted Iran's leadership but chose not to because of ongoing diplomatic efforts.
"They are all there. One shot, and we can take them all out, but we are not going to do that because then we would have nobody to negotiate with," Trump said.
The remarks come as Washington and Tehran remain engaged in indirect talks aimed at reaching a broader agreement following the recent conflict.
Maybe it's fake tears
Commenting on the massive crowds that attended Khamenei's funeral in Tehran, Trump said he was surprised by the scale of public mourning, arguing that he believed many Iranians opposed the late supreme leader.
"Maybe it's fake tears," Trump was quoted as saying by Axios.
The US president also claimed that Iran was eager to secure a deal with Washington. "They are begging to make a deal," he said.
According to Trump, both sides have agreed to pause negotiations for a week until funeral-related events conclude. He added that neither side would undertake military action during that period.
Iran responded swiftly to Trump's comments
In a post on X, Iran's embassy in Armenia condemned the US president's remarks, writing:
"You don't understand these things because you have neither civilization, nor history, nor honor."
'Death to Trump' chants at funeral
Meanwhile, anti-US rhetoric dominated parts of the funeral proceedings in Tehran.
Mohammad Rasouli, a poet addressing hundreds of thousands of mourners over loudspeakers, openly called for the death of Trump.
Referring to the US president, Rasouli asked, "Why is the most bastard man in the world still alive?" His remarks drew loud cheers from the crowd, along with chants of "Death to America!" and "Death to Israel!"
Rasouli later added that "the world is no longer a good place for" Trump, prompting another round of applause.
The remarks marked one of the first direct public calls for Trump's death by a speaker at Khamenei's funeral, where posters and graffiti targeting both Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were also visible.
Khamenei, who ruled Iran for decades, was killed at the age of 86 in a Feb. 28 airstrike during the opening phase of the Iran war.
The funeral, delayed because of the conflict, is widely seen as an opportunity for Iran's leadership to project unity and consolidate support around the country's new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.
The leadership transition comes as Iran seeks to strengthen its position in negotiations with the United States over a permanent end to the conflict while leveraging its strategic control of the Strait of Hormuz. Concerns also remain over the possibility of renewed Israeli military action.
Diplomatic talks between Washington and Tehran remain on hold until funeral proceedings conclude.