‘They are all there’: Trump says Iran’s top leaders could be taken out with ‘one shot’ at Khamenei's funeral

US President Donald Trump said he has been closely following the funeral ceremony of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and claimed that Iran's top leadership had gathered in one place, presenting what he described as a "potential military opportunity".

Speaking to Axios, Trump suggested the United States could have targeted Iran's leadership but chose not to because of ongoing diplomatic efforts.

"They are all there. One shot, and we can take them all out, but we are not going to do that because then we would have nobody to negotiate with," Trump said.

The remarks come as Washington and Tehran remain engaged in indirect talks aimed at reaching a broader agreement following the recent conflict.