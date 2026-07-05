Three Khamenei sons appear at funeral; successor Mojtaba still stays out of public view

TEHRAN: Three of late Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei's sons made a rare public appearance at his funeral on Sunday but there was still no sign of his successor and other son, Mojtaba Khamenei.

Crowds of thousands filled the Grand Mosalla religious complex in Tehran for the second day in a row to attend the funeral ceremonies of Khamenei and four family members killed on February 28 in Israeli airstrikes based on US intelligence.

As well as laying to rest the man who ruled the Islamic republic for over three-and-a-half decades, the funerals are a chance for the Iranian authorities to burnish their resilience after five weeks at war with Israel and the US.

Iran's speaker of parliament and chief negotiator with the United States, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, one of the most prominent faces of the post-Ali Khamenei era, hailed on X how the "proud and invincible nation of Islamic Iran unanimously" paid tribute to its "martyr".

A funeral procession is planned for Monday in Tehran, followed by similar events in the clerical hub of Qom on Tuesday and in Iraq's holy cities of Najaf and Karbala on Wednesday, culminating in Khamenei's burial in his hometown of Mashhad in northeastern Iran on Thursday.

The ceremonies on Sunday were marked by the appearance of Ali Khamenei's eldest son Mostafa and the two younger siblings Masoud and Meysam, all clerics.