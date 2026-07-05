Trump says Netanyahu 'knows who the boss is'

WASHINGTON: Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu could visit the White House as early as next week, US President Donald Trump told Axios on Saturday, adding that the prime minister "knows who the boss is" in their relationship.

The possible meeting comes amid reports of tensions between the two leaders over efforts to end the war against Iran that the US and Israel started in late February.

"We get along very good. (Netanyahu) knows who the boss is," Trump said in a brief phone interview with Axios, referring to himself.

An Israeli official told the US media outlet that next week might be too soon for the visit because Trump will be traveling to Turkey for a NATO summit on July 7-8.

"It might take place the week after," the official told Axios.

Netanyahu's office said the two men spoke on Friday and agreed to meet "soon" in the United States.

Washington is Israel's closest ally, but Trump has been publicly critical of Netanyahu in recent weeks after Israel's war with Hezbollah in Lebanon threatened peace talks with Iran.

The two men last met on February 11 in Washington.