Death toll in Negombo Prison unrest in Sri Lanka rises to 25, nearly 100 injured: Report

The death toll from the renewed unrest at Negombo Prison has risen to 25. Nearly 100 individuals have reportedly sustained injuries in the clash, a report said. Among the deceased include four prison officers.

The Daily Mirror quoting authorities said that nearly 100 people have been injured in the incident. The wounded were admitted to the Negombo General Hospital, where hospital officials confirmed that several of the deceased and injured had sustained severe gunshot wounds.

The fresh violence reportedly broke out after an organised attack was allegedly launched by a group of inmates inside the prison on Monday morning. As the situation rapidly escalated, security personnel opened fire in an effort to bring the unrest under control and disperse those involved in the clashes.

The latest violence comes after prison authorities had temporarily restored order following a separate outbreak of unrest that began on Saturday, the Daily Mirror reported.

The PTI quoting Prisons Department Media Spokesman AC Gajanayake stated that a special investigation has been launched into the incident.

He said a dedicated investigation team has been appointed on the instructions of the Commissioner General of Prisons to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the causes and circumstances surrounding the unrest.

A separate police investigation is also underway.

Meanwhile, Minister of Justice, Attorney-at-Law Harshana Nanayakkara, has called for a detailed report on the clashes involving inmates at the Negombo Prison, the report added.