Make NATO European? How Trump is reshaping the alliance

BELGIUM: As doubts swirl over US President Donald Trump's commitment to protecting NATO, both sides of the Atlantic agree: Europe needs to take more responsibility for its own defence.

The shift away from relying on America's might will be a key focus as leaders from the 32-country alliance meet for a summit in Ankara this week.

From what's happening to how far it could go, here are some of the key issues:

- US steps back -

Trump has not been shy about his criticisms of NATO -- most recently lashing out at European allies over their response to his war against Iran.

The mercurial leader has repeatedly undercut faith in the United States by casting doubt on whether he would stand by the alliance's Article Five mutual defence clause.

But it's not just words coming from Washington now.

Since Trump's return to power, his administration has made it crystal clear it wants Europe to take the lead on defending the continent as the United States focuses on other parts of the globe.

Washington rattled NATO by abruptly announcing in May that it would pull 5,000 troops from Germany and halt a deployment to Poland, before flip-flopping.

The Pentagon then told allies it was scaling back the military assets it puts at NATO's disposal and has announced a six-month review of its forces in Europe.

"We're doubling down on our effort to make NATO what it always was supposed to be, a balanced alliance with Europe in the lead for its own defence," US defence secretary Pete Hegseth said.

- Europe steps up -

European countries started ramping up military budgets after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine -- but pressure from Trump sent those efforts into warp speed.

After decades of underinvestment by Europe, NATO leaders agreed at a summit last year to increase defence-related spending to five percent of GDP by 2035.

"There's truly a revolution going on in the alliance," said one European diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity. "This burden shifting that we decided will fundamentally change this alliance."

While the United States remains by far the biggest spender, Europe and Canada together are aiming in the coming years to match Washington's budget.

Powerhouse Germany has led the way, while spending by countries closest to Russia is already near NATO's target.

Across the alliance there is now an understanding that the United States pulling back is inescapable -- and that won't change even once Trump leaves.

"It's not about Trump. It's a structural long-term change," said Claudia Major of the German Marshall Fund think tank.

"It can be shaped but not avoided."

While Europe can already fill in some of the gaps Washington is leaving in NATO's defence plans, key assets such as long-range missiles will take time to substitute.

"It's very clear that the US role is changing anyway, and the main hope is to do damage control and to get predictability," said Major.