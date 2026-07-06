Pakistan probe links abduction, rape of foreign women to alleged crypto dispute

A multimillion-dollar cryptocurrency dispute is stated to be at the centre of the alleged kidnapping and gang rape of two foreign women in Pakistan recently, according to multiple reports.

Two women -- one from the Netherlands and the other from Venezuela--were allegedly abducted by a group of men on June 29 and gangraped in Lahore.

As many as eight persons were so far arrested in connection with the case.

On Saturday, a Pakistani senator with close links to the country's military establishment demanded the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar. This, after a relative of his was arrested in connection with the case, PTI reported. Senator Faisal Vawda also accused the federal government and the provincial government in Punjab of protecting the minister's relative in the high-profile case.

Meanwhile, the Dawn, quoting an official, said the prime suspect, who is allegedly closely linked to a senior minister, first met one of the women at a conference in Singapore in 2025, where they agreed to launch a cryptocurrency business together.

The suspect initially invested $60,000 and earned a $20,000 profit. He later invested $500,000 in December 2025 but allegedly received no returns on the second investment. Investigators believe the financial dispute escalated, with the suspect allegedly luring the woman to Pakistan under the pretext of negotiating another major business deal, the Dawn report said.

The official further alleged that the suspect enlisted a relative—who has also been arrested—to pose as a "dummy investor" as part of the plan.