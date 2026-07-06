Three girls killed, four injured in suspected quadcopter strike in Pakistan's South Waziristan

Three young girls were killed and four members of the same family were injured after a suspected quadcopter drone allegedly dropped munitions on a residential house in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lower South Waziristan early Sunday, reports quoting local sources said.
The strike reportedly targeted the home of Mohammad Gul Wazir in the Dinor subtribe area during the early hours of the morning. The explosives directly hit the residence, killing three girls, aged between six and 15, on the spot, ANI reported.
Four other family members—including a woman and three young boys—sustained serious injuries. Residents rushed to the scene immediately after the explosion, carrying out rescue efforts before shifting the injured to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in Wana. Hospital officials confirmed that the victims were receiving treatment and remained under medical observation.
Despite the deadly incident, Pakistani authorities had not issued any official statement at the time of reporting regarding the nature of the attack, its cause, or those responsible. The lack of official confirmation has drawn criticism from local residents, who have expressed anger over what they describe as continued state inaction and the failure to protect civilians.
The attack has left the local community in mourning, with residents demanding an independent and transparent investigation into the incident. Community members have urged authorities to establish the facts surrounding the strike and identify those responsible.
The Dawn quoting local sources said that similar suspected quadcopter drone attacks have previously been reported in several areas of Birmal tehsil, including Azam Warsak, Guldona Ghundai, Karmazi, Staff, and Kalotai. Residents allege that these incidents have claimed multiple civilian lives over time, contributing to growing fear and insecurity across the region.
Locals also say the security situation in Lower South Waziristan has deteriorated significantly over the past 18 months. They cite a rise in bomb explosions, targeted killings, kidnappings for ransom, extortion, and attacks on police and security personnel, calling on authorities to take urgent measures to restore law and order.
The latest incident follows a series of similar attacks reported across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in recent weeks.
Earlier this week, a woman was killed and six members of her family were injured in a suspected drone strike in Pastawana village in the Hassan Khel subdivision, around 50 miles south of Peshawar, the Dawn report said.
In a separate incident in Bajaur district, three people were killed and 10 others injured after police said a quadcopter drone was suspected of dropping an explosive device on a house. Last week, another suspected quadcopter attack in Bajaur’s War Mamund tehsil reportedly killed a child and injured a woman, it added.
The repeated incidents have intensified concerns over civilian safety in the region, with residents continuing to demand stronger security measures and greater accountability from authorities.