Three girls killed, four injured in suspected quadcopter strike in Pakistan's South Waziristan

Three young girls were killed and four members of the same family were injured after a suspected quadcopter drone allegedly dropped munitions on a residential house in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lower South Waziristan early Sunday, reports quoting local sources said.

The strike reportedly targeted the home of Mohammad Gul Wazir in the Dinor subtribe area during the early hours of the morning. The explosives directly hit the residence, killing three girls, aged between six and 15, on the spot, ANI reported.

Four other family members—including a woman and three young boys—sustained serious injuries. Residents rushed to the scene immediately after the explosion, carrying out rescue efforts before shifting the injured to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in Wana. Hospital officials confirmed that the victims were receiving treatment and remained under medical observation.

Despite the deadly incident, Pakistani authorities had not issued any official statement at the time of reporting regarding the nature of the attack, its cause, or those responsible. The lack of official confirmation has drawn criticism from local residents, who have expressed anger over what they describe as continued state inaction and the failure to protect civilians.

The attack has left the local community in mourning, with residents demanding an independent and transparent investigation into the incident. Community members have urged authorities to establish the facts surrounding the strike and identify those responsible.

The Dawn quoting local sources said that similar suspected quadcopter drone attacks have previously been reported in several areas of Birmal tehsil, including Azam Warsak, Guldona Ghundai, Karmazi, Staff, and Kalotai. Residents allege that these incidents have claimed multiple civilian lives over time, contributing to growing fear and insecurity across the region.