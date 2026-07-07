15 dead, hundreds injured as storms and floods batter China; Xi orders all-out rescue efforts

BEIJING: Thunderstorms and strong winds have killed at least 15 people, injured 275 and left nine others missing in central China, state media reported on Tuesday, while heavy rain and flooding claimed two more lives in the south.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for "all-out" rescue operations after storms and flooding in central and southern China left at least 15 people dead and forced tens of thousands to evacuate.

Xi stressed "the need to go all out in organising emergency rescue operations, treating the injured, resettling affected residents, and carrying out disaster prevention and relief work effectively", state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Several areas in Hubei province were hit by "severe convective weather" on Monday, according to CCTV.

"Thunderstorms and strong winds swept through" cities including Huangshi and Huanggang, killing eight people, it said.

Tornadoes were reported in some areas, and one person remains missing.

The severe weather injured 275 people in Huanggang's Huangzhou district as of Tuesday morning, state news agency Xinhua reported, without providing details on the severity of their injuries.